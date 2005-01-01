Green Building & Sustainable Development
Michigan's Largest Solar Array Now Plugged-in Atop IKEA Canton
IKEA, the world's leading home furnishings retailer, today officially plugged-in the solar energy system installed at its Detroit-area store in Canton, Michigan - the state's largest such photovoltaic array. The 122,200-square-foot PV array consists of a 977.6-kW system, built with 4,160 panels. IKEA Canton's program will produce approximately 1,114,943 kWh of clean electricity annually, the equivalent of reducing 769 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2), eliminating the emissions of 151 cars or powering 96 homes yearly (calculating clean energy equivalents at www.epa.gov/cleanenergy/energy-resources/calculator.html
).
This investment by IKEA reinforces the company's long-term commitment to sustainability and confidence in photovoltaic (PV) technology. IKEA owns and operates each of its solar PV energy systems atop its buildings - as opposed to a solar lease or PPA (power purchase agreement) - and this Canton installation represents the 20th completed solar energy project for IKEA in the United States, with 19 more locations underway, making the eventual U.S. solar presence of IKEA nearly 89% with a total generation of 38 MW.
For the development, design and installation of the Canton store's customized solar power system, IKEA
contracted with SoCore Energy
, one of the largest commercial solar developers in the Midwest and developer of more than 65 U.S. commercial PV installations.
"We are thrilled at how this solar energy system furthers our commitment to sustainability at IKEA Canton," said Anton van Dongen, store manager. "IKEA has a never-ending job where most things remain to be done that encourages us always to ask ourselves how we can improve what we do today for a better tomorrow. We appreciate the support of the Canton Township, Detroit Edison and SoCore Energy, our partners in this project."
IKEA, drawing from its Swedish heritage and respect of nature, believes it can be a good business while doing good business and aims for its operations to minimize impacts on the environment. Globally, IKEA evaluates all locations regularly for energy conservation opportunities, integrates innovative materials into product design, works with Global Forest Watch to maintain sustainable resources, and flat-packs goods for efficient distribution. Specific U.S. sustainable efforts include: recycling waste material (paper, wood, plastic, etc.); incorporating environmental measures into the construction of buildings in terms of energy-efficient HVAC and lighting systems, recycled construction materials, skylights in warehouse areas, and water conserving restrooms; and operationally, eliminating plastic bags from the check-out process, phasing out the sale of incandescent light bulbs and facilitating recycling of customers' compact fluorescent bulbs. IKEA also has installed electric vehicle charging stations at nine stores in the Western U.S.
More Green Building & Sustainable Development Articles
Michigan's Largest Solar Array Now Plugged-in Atop IKEA Canton
Honeywell and Opower Develop Next-Generation Tools to Reduce Energy Use and Costs in Homes
Solar Window Pilot Project Planned for Willis Tower (Sears Tower)
Walgreens Opens New Drugstore Utilizing Geothermal Energy in Oak Park, IL
CertainTeed Gypsum Introduces Sustainable Gypsum Board that Improves Indoor Air Quality
Elithis Tower, the First Positive Energy Office Structure, is Now Open
State of California's New Central Plant Online; Heating and Cooling 20,000 State Workers
Green Technology Upgrades at PA Farm Show Complex to Save $300,000 Annually
Sears Tower Unveils Sustainability Plan
Birdair Introduces World's First Recyclable Architectural Fabric Membrane
even more articles...
Suggest an Article for Green Progress