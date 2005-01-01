Environmental Protection & Preservation
Global Thermostat Named Among World’s 10 Most Innovative Energy Companies
Global Thermostat, a disruptive, carbon-negative technology company that captures carbon from air and transforms it into cash, was selected as one of “The World’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies of 2015 in Energy” by Fast Company, one of the world's leading business media brands. As an honoree in this prestigious group, Global Thermostat is recognized as an innovative organization “transforming how we consume energy.” This news follows Global Thermostat’s successful pilot project with SRI International in California, and a strategic commercial agreement with Fortune 250 company NRG Energy.
“We are offering the first commercially viable solution to enhance the planet’s sustainable energy supply while also reducing CO2 emissions”
Using abundant, low-cost process heat as energy, Global Thermostat’s solution cost-effectively removes carbon dioxide (CO2) from ambient air and other sources while simultaneously generating power for industrial customers such as refineries and smelters. This patent-pending technology uniquely enables organizations to not only capture and store CO2, but also provides the option to recycle the compound—with applications including enhanced oil recovery, food and beverages, algae and fertilizers - or to monetize it in the form of tax credits. In addition to serving as the world’s lowest-cost producer of CO2, Global Thermostat’s process is designed to remove more CO2 from the air than is generated, effectively facilitating carbon-negative operations.
Unlike competing approaches to carbon capture, Global Thermostat’s modular design makes the technology both highly flexible and scalable. The solution can be seamlessly retrofitted into existing facilities, or incorporated into new designs.
“We are offering the first commercially viable solution to enhance the planet’s sustainable energy supply while also reducing CO2 emissions,” said Graciela Chichilnisky, CEO and co-founder of Global Thermostat
. “Earning a place among the world’s energy leaders is a reflection of the hard work by a singularly-dedicated team and only strengthens our resolve to bring tomorrow’s environmental solutions to life, today.”
